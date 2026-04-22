HDFC Life Insurance Company‘s Board has approved the re-appointment of Vibha Padalkar as Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer for a period of five years, with effect from September 12, 2026.

The reappointment is subject to approvals from shareholders at the upcoming Annual General Meeting and the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai).

Padalkar will complete eight years as MD and CEO of HDFC Life by the end of her current tenure in September. She joined HDFC Life in 2008 and has held several leadership roles within the organisation.

She was inducted onto the HDFC Life Board in September 2012 as Executive Director and Chief Financial Officer, where she oversaw finance, risk and investor relations.

Padalkar was also instrumental in the successful listing of HDFC Life in 2017. Later, she was elevated as MD & CEO in September 2018. In September 2021, she was given a five-year tenure ending in September 2026.

In the fourth-quarter post-earnings call, Padalkar had said that the Board would take a call on her reappointment closer to that date. She also clarified that MD and CEO can serve up to 15 years in the role as per Irdai norms.

“Under her leadership, the Company has demonstrated consistent performance across business cycles, supported by focused strategy, disciplined execution and emphasis on sustainable growth,” the company said on Tuesday. It also added that Padalkar led the Company through the first merger and acquisition transaction in the Indian life insurance sector, reflecting a milestone in the industry’s evolution.

HDFC Life closed FY26 with a total premium of ₹79,387 crore, registering a 12% year-on-year increase. Shares of HDFC Life closed 1% higher on the NSE at ₹614.50. The announcement came post market hours.