The Bombay High Court has partly upheld an arbitral award in favour of Mumbai Metro One (MMOPL), a joint venture between Reliance Infrastructure and the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA).

The Anil Ambani Group Company, Reliance Infrastructure, said in a regulatory filing that the Bombay High Court has directed MMRDA to pay around Rs 516 crore, along with interest calculated from the date of the arbitral award on August 29, 2023.

Mumbai Metro One Vs MMRDA: What is the case about?

Mumbai Metro One operates the Versova–Andheri–Ghatkopar Metro Line and is a joint venture between Reliance Infrastructure-backed entities, which hold a 74% stake, and MMRDA, which holds the remaining 26%.

Over the years, there have been a series of differences between the two sides over issues such as project costs, ticket fares, viability gap funding, and contractual obligations under the concession agreement.

In August 2023, a three-member arbitral tribunal ruled largely in favour of Mumbai Metro One and awarded it Rs 992 crore plus interest, saying that MMRDA owed the amount under the contract. MMRDA challenged the arbitral award under Section 34 of the Arbitration and Conciliation Act, 1996.

Legal developments

On June 10, 2025, Reliance Infrastructure said in a BSE filing that the Bombay High Court directed MMRDA to deposit the entire awarded amount of about Rs 1,169 crore, including interest up to May 31, 2025, with the court registry by July 15, 2025.

MMRDA subsequently filed a Special Leave Petition before the Supreme Court challenging the High Court’s order. In another regulatory filing dated July 29, 2025, Reliance Infrastructure said the Supreme Court directed MMRDA to deposit 50% of the award amount.

Latest update: Court ruling offers partial relief to Mumbai Metro One

In its latest disclosure dated February 26, 2026, Reliance Infrastructure informed the exchanges that the Bombay High Court, in its judgement dated February 24, partially upheld the arbitral award. The court also directed that, after computation, the amount payable to Mumbai Metro One out of the sums deposited by MMRDA be released after eight weeks.

“Subject to reconciliation in accordance with the judgement, the estimated amount to be received by MMOPL is Rs 516 crore plus interest from the date of the award dated August 29, 2023,” Reliance Infrastructure said in the filing.

“MMOPL is reviewing the judgement and will take further steps based on legal advice,” it added.