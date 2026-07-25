Traffic on the Kedarnath-Badrinath route could get some relief as the much-awaited bridge and tunnel project in Rudraprayag moves closer to completion.

Around 99% of the project has been completed, with the tunnel work already finished and the bridge now in its final phase, Rudraprayag District Magistrate Vishal Mishra told ANI.

Rudraprayag remains one of the busiest points on the Char Dham route, especially during the pilgrimage season. A large number of vehicles heading towards Kedarnath and Badrinath pass through the town, leading to traffic jams and delays around the main market.

The new bridge and tunnel are expected to divert some of this traffic away from the congested town area and ease the daily commute for pilgrims and residents.

Bridge to undergo trial runs in August

The project has now entered its final stage, with most of the construction work completed. Vishal Mishra further told ANI that Officials are aiming to begin trial testing of the bridge by the end of August. Before it is opened to traffic, the bridge will undergo load testing to check its strength and ensure it can safely handle vehicles.

Two bridges being built under the project

The National Highways Department is developing two motor bridges as part of the project. The structures measure around 900.30 metres and 200 metres in length.

The Centre has sanctioned ₹156 crore for the project, which is aimed at improving connectivity and easing traffic movement in Rudraprayag. With the tunnel work already completed and the bridge nearing the testing stage, the project is now moving towards its final phase.

Big relief for pilgrims and residents

Once the project becomes operational, vehicles travelling towards Kedarnath and Badrinath will have an additional route through Rudraprayag. This could help reduce the pressure on the existing road network, particularly during the busy Char Dham Yatra season.

For local residents, the project could also mean less traffic passing through the town and easier movement during peak pilgrimage months.