Wipro is repositioning its business around artificial intelligence, with a shift towards what it describes as a “services-as-a-software” model, according to its exchange filing for the year ended March 31, 2026.

“Advancements in AI are reshaping client priorities and creating new opportunities for us to partner more deeply to deliver value-driven outcomes. To strengthen our position in an AI-first world, we are pivoting to a services-as-a-software model through the AI Native Business & Platforms unit. Our strategic deal with the Olam Group further reflects the decisive investments we are making to capture opportunities at scale.” Srini Pallia, CEO and Managing Director, Wipro, said.

The transition is being led by a newly created AI Native Business & Platforms unit, as the company seeks to align its offerings with enterprise demand for AI-led transformation, the filing said.

Platform-led approach

Wipro said its AI strategy is anchored in Wipro Intelligence, a suite of platforms and solutions that are being integrated into client engagements. These include platforms for automation and execution (WEGA), predictive insights (WINGS), and healthcare-focused claims and billing solutions (PayerAI).

The company has also built out the Wipro Innovation Network as part of this suite, linking its internal labs with partner labs, academia and global tech communities for co-creation.

AI embedded across deal wins

The company’s recent deal pipeline reflects increased use of AI in service delivery. In a multi-year engagement with ABB Group, Wipro is deploying agentic AI-powered workplace services, including an AI-led service desk with automation and multilingual support capabilities.

In financial services, Wipro is working with TruStage to embed AI across retirement services workflows to enable automation and real-time insights. In healthcare, insurers are using their platforms to support claims processing, enrolment and billing through AI-driven systems, as per the filing.

Other use cases include AI-led regulatory reporting for a global medtech company and workflow automation for manufacturing clients.

Consulting and enterprise AI rollout

Wipro’s consulting arm Capco is supporting enterprise-wide AI adoption for clients, including setting up AI commercialisation capabilities and embedding responsible AI practices, the company said.

The company is also working with clients to establish Global Capability Centres (GCCs), including a recent project for a Southeast Asian manufacturer focused on asset operations, monitoring and maintenance planning.

Acquisitions aligned to AI focus

Wipro has also announced acquisitions to strengthen its capabilities in areas linked to AI deployment. The company has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Mindsprint, the IT services arm of Olam Group, for $375 million. The transaction is expected to close by June 30, 2026.

Separately, Wipro has agreed to acquire select customer contracts from Alpha Net Consulting, with a focus on enterprise software development and data engineering.

Analyst recognition

In addition to being named a leader in advanced analytics and AI services by ISG Provider Lens and a market leader in agentic services by HFS Horizons, the company was also recognised as a leader in Life Sciences Digital Services by Avasant, Software Product Engineering by Everest Group, Hybrid Enterprise Cloud by Avasant, and Healthcare Payer Intelligent Operations and Oil & Gas services by Everest Group and ISG, respectively.