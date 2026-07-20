Ducati India has called for rationalisation of import duties, GST and state road taxes on premium motorcycles, saying lower taxes and a stable policy environment are essential to improve accessibility and support long-term growth.

“A stable and predictable policy environment is important for long-term growth, especially for manufacturers like us whose portfolio is completely dependent on internal combustion engine (ICE) motorcycles,” Bipul Chandra, Managing Director, Ducati India, told Financial Express.

“Measures such as rationalization of import duties, GST and RTO charges (some states still charge 20% road tax for CBU motorcycles) can improve accessibility and reduce time-to-market, benefiting both manufacturers and clients,” he said.

While electric mobility gathers pace, Ducati believes battery technology is still not mature enough for high-performance motorcycles. “In the luxury performance market, battery technology is quite limited, so we must wait for it to evolve,” Chandra said.

He remains optimistic about the premium motorcycle segment, citing rising affluence, aspiration-led purchases and a maturing riding culture. Ducati expects steady growth over the next three to five years, supported by better infrastructure, stronger riding communities and wider acceptance of premium mobility.

Demand continues to be led by the Panigale family, followed by the Multistrada, Monster and Scrambler ranges, while adventure motorcycles are also witnessing strong traction.

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Rather than chasing rapid network expansion, Ducati plans to strengthen its after-sales presence by opening more service-only facilities. The company recently opened such centres in Ahmedabad and Goa and plans to add two more during 2026, while continuing to evaluate dealership opportunities in Hyderabad and Kolkata.

Chandra ruled out introducing a lower-priced Ducati or partnering with an Indian manufacturer for local assembly, saying the company’s strategy remains aligned with Ducati’s global manufacturing philosophy.

“Our focus is on sustainable growth while delivering a world-class ownership experience,” he said, adding that stronger customer engagement, selective network expansion, better after-sales support and bringing more global Ducati models to India would remain the company’s priorities.