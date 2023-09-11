Gazpromneft-Lubricants, Enso Global Trading expand partnership to supply lubricants in India

Gazpromneft-Lubricants and Enso Global Trading, one of the world’s leading trading companies have signed a strategic cooperation agreement to broaden the distribution of lubricant assets across the South Asian region. The partnership provides for regular supplies of base, motor, hydraulic and gearbox oils for sale in India.

Enso Oils & Lubricants is a subsidiary of Enso Group, which specialises in the importation and distribution of Gazpromneft-Lubricants’ oils, lubricants, and technical fluids that cater to a wide array of industries.

Vinay Maloo, Chairman, Enso Group said “Enso is proud to be the strategic partner of Gazpromneft for their products and am sure that the relationship will bring positive gains to both entities.”

The partnership will supplement the supply of specialised lubricants to India’s largest manufacturers of industrial equipment and machinery, as well as other enterprises. For passenger vehicles manufactured in India, Gazpromneft-Lubricants will supply premium lines of engine and transmission oils with improved characteristics for reliable engine operation in hot climates.

The company’s own R&D department, including Russia’s only digital platform for developing oils based on artificial intelligence technology, ensures the uniqueness of the formulations.