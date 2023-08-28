scorecardresearch
Spain introduces its own AI regulating body

On August 22, 2023, the Council of Ministers approved a Royal Decree

Written by FE Digital Currency
The agency is a part of the plan, named as National Artificial Intelligence Strategy
According to Cointelegraph, Spain will be the first country in the European Union to create its own task force for regulating artificial intelligence (AI). The Spanish Agency for the Supervision of Artificial Intelligence (AESIA) is expected to maintain the national digital strategy. It is believed that AI development will be “inclusive, sustainable, and citizen-centred.”

Sources revealed that on August 22, 2023, the Council of Ministers approved a Royal Decree, and executed the AESIA. The agency is expected to be formed by the collaboration of the Spanish Ministry of Finance and Civil Service and the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Digital Transformation, Cointelegraph added.

It is believed that the agency is a part of the plan, named as National Artificial Intelligence Strategy. 

Furthermore, the technologies expected to face ban include biometric surveillance, social scoring systems, predictive policing algorithms, emotion recognition software and untargeted facial recognition systems, among others, Cointelegraph concluded. 

(With insights from Cointelegraph)

First published on: 28-08-2023 at 10:23 IST

