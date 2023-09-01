China-based technology companies launch AI chatbots

On August 30, 2023, four China-based technology companies launched their own artificial intelligence (AI) chatbots for public use. It is believed the launch took place after receiving approval from the Chinese government, stated Cointelegraph.

Sources revealed that Baidu, Baichuan Intelligent Technology, SenseTime and Zhipu AI all are expected to launch their chatbots less than two weeks after the government’s official AI legislation was passed on August 15, 2023. It is believed the launch needs government approval before launching AI-based products available in the mass market.

“Delighted to share that within 12 hours of its public release, our ERNIE Bot (文心一言) app has claimed the No. 1 spot on the Apple Store’s free app rankings in China,” Baidu Inc tweeted.

It is expected that the regulations need to be set in place by the government so that companies can only conduct public tests of their AI products on a small scale. Supposedly, under the new rules, companies might be able to execute their tests with more features enabled, Cointelegraph concluded.

(With insights from Cointelegraph)

