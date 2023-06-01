India-US military trade to touch $25 billion! Know the man behind big bilateral deals

The aggregate worth of India’s defence acquisition from the US Defence companies is expected to cross US$25 billion soon. To achieve this target some major defence deals worth billions of dollars are expected to be announced during the forthcoming state visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi later this month.

What is expected to be announced?

The potential biggest outcome is expected to be the approval by the Biden administration for the joint production of the GE F 414 engines which will power India’s indigenous Light Combat Aircraft `Tejas’ Mk2.

The deal when firmed up will initially be for the fighter jets, and later for powering naval ships. The US company is also keen to participate in India’s Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) programme in which the UK based Rolls Royce engine manufacture has offered to participate too.

The draft related to the GE engines project is expected to be discussed with the US Secretary of Defence Llyod James Austin when he arrives in New Delhi over the weekend. He will be here for two days June 4-5 before he leaves for France.

The long pending deal related to the acquisition of the 30 MQ-9B Predator drones from General Atomics for the urgent joint requirement of the Indian Navy, Army, and Air Force will be discussed.

Expansion of bilateral strategic technology partnership between the two countries under iCET including launch of INDUS-X to promote partnerships between the two countries’ defence innovation ecosystems.

In New Delhi, the US Secretary of Defense will also discuss implementation of foundational defence agreements and also the fighter jets for the Indian Air Force and the Navy.

Military Trade

India has emerged as one of the largest importers of defence equipment, and the US over almost two decades has become a significant supplier. It has provided advanced defence systems and platforms to India, including aircraft, helicopters, naval vessels, missiles, artillery systems, and surveillance equipment.

Notable defence acquisitions from the US include C-130J Super Hercules transport aircraft, C17 Globemaster, Boeing’s AH-64 Apache attack helicopters, s Chinook CH-47 Helicopters, P-8I maritime surveillance aircraft, and M777 howitzers.

Both sides have been collaborating on defence technology development and research. The Defence Technology and Trade Initiative (DTTI), launched in 2012, served as a platform to enhance defence technology cooperation and promote co-development and co-production of defence systems.

Joint working groups have been established to focus on specific technology areas such as aircraft carriers, jet engines, and chemical-biological protection. Both countries have emphasized the importance of defence industrial cooperation, including joint ventures, technology transfers, and co-production arrangements. The US has encouraged Indian participation in its defence manufacturing supply chains and defence exports, promoting the “Make in India” initiative. Several US aerospace companies have established partnerships with Indian counterparts, facilitating technology transfer and enhancing indigenous defence production capabilities in India.

Man behind catalyzing US India defence relations

Renowned US aerospace scientist, Dr Vivek Lall has played a very significant role in advancing India-US defence trade and cooperation. His efforts have helped foster much closer ties between Indian and US defence industries as he has been instrumental in strengthening bilateral ties and facilitating the procurement of advanced defence technologies from the US that have been critically needed by India.

He has been a strong advocate for India’s defence modernization efforts. And in a recent interaction in a section of the media has highlighted the need for India and US to collaborate on advanced defence technologies and equipment to enhance its military capabilities. Bilateral trust and cooperation has increased multiple fold in the last two decades.

Dr Lall, took over as Boeing’s top official in charge of US-India Defence trade back in 2007. Recognized by many world leaders including several US Presidents and heads of state from Europe and Japan he is the man behind growing military trade been the governments of the US and other countries.

During his career in the Boeing Company, he had led a team to work on the path-breaking military deals including the P8I Anti Submarine Warfare (ASW) aircraft for the Indian Navy, C17 (military transport aircraft), anti-ship Harpoon missiles, Apache and Chinook helicopters for the Indian Air Force (IAF) and oversaw multiple campaigns as well as pan India strategic industrial tie-ups.

When he was appointed Vice President of Strategy and Business Development at Lockheed Martin (LM) Aeronautics the same year witnessed his appointment by the US Government in a key advisory role in a Federal Advisory Committee. This was a two-year term to the US Cabinet Secretary heading Department of Transportation in Washington DC which affects the American and global aviation policies and technologies.

At Lockheed Martin he spearheaded the discussions to conclude the very long pending MH60R anti-submarine helicopters for the Indian Navy.

He is the man behind the path-breaking agreement by the White House to release armed category 1 UAV to India, a non-NATO country, as he led discussions on behalf of General Atomics.

Negotiations for 30 MQ-9B Predator drones from General Atomics (deal yet to be signed) is being spearheaded by him. The deal is below US$ 3bn.

Dr Lall has also been recently appointed as a US technical member to NATO S&T.

Worth of each deal

Boeing Company’s P8I Anti-Submarine Warfare (ASW) aircraft worth US$ 3 billion for the Indian Navy.

In a deal worth US$ 200 million for 22 Anti-ship Harpoon missiles from Boeing.

For the Indian Air Force (IAF) AH-64E Apache Guardian Attack Helicopters and CH-47F (I) Chinook helicopters in a deal for US$ 5 billion.

10 C-17 Globe master III heavy-lift transport aircraft for US$ 4 billion.