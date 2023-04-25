China tests DF-27 IRMB! Know more about it

Earlier this year, China’s People’s Liberation Army (PLA) had successfully tested DF-27 hypersonic glide intermediate-range ballistic missile (IRBM), which flew for 12 minutes with a range of 2,100 kilometers (1,300 miles), was “very likely” to penetrate the US ballistic missile defense system. This is according to the recently leaked US intelligence documents.

The US government officials said last year that the DF-27 ballistic missile could be an intermediate or intercontinental ballistic missile with a range of 5,000-8,000 kilometers. With DF 27, Chinese PLA will have greater precision strike options with conventional and nuclear warheads.

The DF-27 is a mobile, solid-fueled ballistic missile developed by China. It is an intermediate-range ballistic missile (IRBM) that is capable of carrying both conventional and nuclear warheads.

The DF-27 missile system consists of a transporter-erector-launcher (TEL), which can move the missile to different locations, a command and control vehicle, and support vehicles such as fuel and maintenance trucks.

The missile’s guidance system is composed of an inertial navigation system (INS) and a global positioning system (GPS), which allows for high accuracy in targeting. The missile is also equipped with a terminal guidance system that enables it to make course corrections during its final phase of flight to increase accuracy and avoid countermeasures.

The missile is launched vertically from the TEL, and its solid rocket motor accelerates it to hypersonic speeds. Once it reaches a certain altitude, the missile’s warhead separates from the rocket motor and begins its descent towards the target. The missile’s high speed and maneuverability make it difficult to intercept by enemy missile defense systems.

The DF-27 has a reported range of around 3,000-4,000 km, which allows it to strike targets in the Western Pacific, including US military bases in Guam and other locations in the region.