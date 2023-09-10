Celebrating the G20’s New Delhi Declaration: A Watershed Moment in Global Cooperation

In a historic moment, on Sept 9, the G20 leaders gathered in New Delhi and unanimously adopted the New Delhi Declaration during the Leader’s Summit held in the national capital. This declaration, consisting of 83 paragraphs, achieved a remarkable 100% consensus, with even China and Russia fully onboard, marking a significant departure from the past where footnotes or Chair’s Summaries were often necessary.

What makes this declaration truly exceptional is its ambition, boasting a staggering 112 outcomes, including both the outcomes themselves and annexed documents. This figure dwarfs any previous declarations, highlighting the scale of the agreement reached.

One of the key points emphasized in the declaration was the urgent need to address the “global trust deficit.” Additionally, a pivotal initiative discussed was the establishment of a rail and shipping connectivity network linking the United States, India, and Gulf states. This initiative aims to facilitate smoother trade and cooperation among these regions.

Notably, the G20’s first day witnessed the adoption of the “New Delhi declaration,” a significant achievement for India, given the complexities caused by the Ukraine conflict and divisions surrounding climate change. After extensive negotiations and 15 different drafts, a consensus was eventually reached, demonstrating the dedication of all participating nations.

Global Biofuels Alliance

Another remarkable outcome was the launch of the Global Biofuels Alliance, spearheaded by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi alongside key leaders like US President Joe Biden, Brazilian President Luiz Inacio, Argentine President Alberto Fernández, and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. This alliance, a top priority during India’s G20 Presidency, aims to harness the biofuel potential of leading producers and consumers like Brazil, India, and the United States.

India-Middle East-Europe Connectivity

Furthermore, a major development was the announcement of a mega India-Middle East-Europe shipping and railway connectivity corridor. This initiative, involving India, the US, Saudi Arabia, and the European Union, seeks to bolster economic development through enhanced connectivity and integration across Asia, West Asia/Middle East, and Europe. The corridor comprises two separate routes, connecting India to West Asia/Middle East and West Asia/Middle East to Europe, offering a cost-effective cross-border ship-to-rail transit network.

African Union Joins G20

One of the most historic takeaways from India’s G20 Presidency was the inclusion of the African Union as a permanent member of the G20. Prime Minister Modi welcomed this landmark move, solidifying the G20’s commitment to a more inclusive global representation.

Black Sea Grain Export

Additionally, the G20 leaders voiced their support for the full and timely implementation of a UN-brokered deal, allowing Ukraine to export its grain through the Black Sea. This declaration underscores the importance of preserving food and energy security while calling for an end to military actions targeting critical infrastructure.

Following the Ukraine conflict, Russia had obstructed grain transportation through Black Sea ports. However, a deal brokered by Turkey and the UN in July of the previous year had briefly eased this situation. Unfortunately, Russia’s subsequent withdrawal from the agreement resulted in a surge in global food prices, underscoring the need for sustainable solutions in this vital sector.

In summary, the New Delhi Declaration adopted by the G20 leaders marks a significant turning point in global cooperation. With its ambitious goals and concrete actions, this historic event demonstrates the commitment of major economies to address pressing global challenges and promote inclusive growth and development. It signals a new era of collaboration among nations and offers hope for a more interconnected and prosperous future for all.