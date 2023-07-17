scorecardresearch
vivo India appoints Wunderman Thompson India as its Agency on Record

Wunderman Thompson will be in charge of conceptualising and carrying out integrated marketing campaigns and digital initiatives for the brand

Written by BrandWagon Online
Wunderman Thompson emerged as the agency to handle brand vivo’s product portfolio
vivo India has appointed Wunderman Thompson India as its Agency on record (AOR). Following a multi-agency pitch process, Wunderman Thompson emerged as the agency to handle brand vivo’s product portfolio and will handle its three product series (V series, Y series and Series T).

“During the pitch, Wunderman Thompson team presented a consumer-centric integrated approach that resonated with us. I am confident the team will support us in developing engaging communication that supports our overall vision and appeals to consumers at large,” Karun Arora, head of marketing communications, vivo India, said.

Wunderman Thompson will be in charge of conceptualising and carrying out integrated marketing campaigns and digital initiatives for the brand.

“At Wunderman Thompson, we inspire growth for ambitious brands, and we are excited about partnering with Vivo to provide business solutions and drive growth for the brand. With Vivo on an exciting growth trajectory, we are thrilled to be part of their growth journey and create stellar work on their new range of products,” Joy Chauhan, chief client officer, WT South Asia and managing partner, WT Delhi, said.

The agency will concentrate on raising the visibility of the product portfolio, strengthening its positioning, and raising consumer awareness to maintain product leadership.

