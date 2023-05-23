Sony Sports Network appoints Sania Mirza as Tennis ambassador

Sports broadcaster Sony Sports Network has today, announced the appointment of Sania Mirza as the Tennis Ambassador for Sony Sports Network. As per the company, Mirza will be seen as an expert panelist on the network.

Sony Sports Network has launched a campaign called Home of Tennis. The campaign showcases Mirza, Sony Sports Network, and the three Grand Slams as a match made in heaven and celebrates her journey as she dons the hat of an expert after retiring from playing tennis. The first film talks about Mirza exclusively partnering with Sony Sports Network. The second film is Mirza presenting Roland Garros, Clay that Slays, to Indian audiences. The third film will showcase Sony Sports Network as the Home to Tennis with all three Grand Slams – Australian Open, Roland Garros and US Open, presented by the Tennis Ace. The fourth film with Mirza will be a teaser for the US Open, which is a Glam Slam and will launch in August.

Commenting on the appointment, Rajesh Kaul, chief revenue officer – Distribution and International Business and Head – Sports Business, Sony Pictures Networks India said, “We truly believe that Sania Mirza’s expertise and passion for tennis will be a great addition to our team, and we are thrilled to have her as the Tennis Ambassador for Sony Sports Network. This partnership with the Padma Bhushan awardee will further strengthen our position as the premier destination for tennis in India, as well as enhance the viewing experience of tennis fans in India. Sony Sports Network has been at the forefront of providing the best tennis content, and additionally, we are the first broadcasters to telecast the Grand Slams live in multiple regional languages. This initiative has been widely appreciated by viewers across India, as it has taken the sport to a wider audience.”

Mirza has won six Grand Slam titles across Australian Open (2), US Open (2), Roland Garros (1) & Wimbledon (1), including three women’s doubles titles and three mixed doubles titles, she is claimed to be one of the most successful tennis players in Indian history.

Sony Sports Network is the home to three out of the four Grand Slams, the Australian Open, Roland-Garros, US Open, along with the Davis Cup, making it the Home of Tennis in India.

The Arjuna Award, Padma Shri, Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award and Padma Bhushan recipient will be seen on the Sony Sports Network starting with the Roland-Garros on 28th May 2023.

