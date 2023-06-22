Sinch, a cloud communication platform, has launched Smart Conversations, an AI-tool integrated into Sinch’s Conversation API. As per the company, this tool enables businesses to automate and personalise conversations across multiple channels, leading to better customer experiences while optimising costs.

Smart Conversations utilises AI technology to analyse incoming messages from any channel supported on Conversation API, providing businesses with insights into customer journeys and customer intent, and allowing them to deliver better customer experiences (CX). Unlike traditional chatbot solutions, Smart Conversations in combination with Conversation API transcends basic responses, offering businesses a comprehensive solution for enhanced customer engagement, the company stated.

Additionally, Sinch’s Conversation API, integrates AI features across messaging channels like WhatsApp, RCS, KakaoTalk, Instagram, using Smart Conversations.

Speaking on the launch of the tool, Jon Campbell, senior director of messaging products, Sinch said, “As part of Sinch’s commitment to innovation, generative AI models are now being seamlessly integrated into our technology components. This type of integration helps both our B2B software builders as well as our enterprise customers as it enables natural language processing (NLP) tasks to be trained with fewer examples, leading to more accurate responses and improved customer experiences. By combining the power of generative AI models with Sinch’s own Conversation API, Smart Conversations now offers turnkey sentiment analysis, providing businesses with deeper insights into customer feedback.”

Moreover, in addition to its own proprietary Natural Language Understanding (NLU) engines that power its chatbots, Sinch also offers integrations to external AI models like ChatGPT. By incorporating these different forms of AI into Conversation API, the company aims to enhance the overall value of this API platform, surpassing the capabilities of individual channel-specific APIs.

