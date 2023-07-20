Shiprocket and Sayl.ai partner to elevate WhatsApp commerce

Shiprocket, an e-commerce enablement platform and Sayl.ai, an AI-driven WhatsApp commerce company, have joined forces in a strategic partnership that aims to transform the way e-commerce brands engage with their customers on WhatsApp. This collaboration brings together Shiprocket’s AI/ML-based product, Shiprocket and Sayl.ai’s proprietary AI capabilities to empower brands with enhanced conversational commerce, enabling natural language-driven customer acquisition, sales, and support on WhatsApp.

Speaking on the partnership, Saahil Goel, CEO and co-founder, Shiprocket said, “We are happy to announce our strategic partnership with Sayl.ai. Through this collaboration, we aim to enhance the way e-commerce brands interact with customers on WhatsApp, offering them a valuable avenue to sell products and provide exceptional customer experiences. This partnership reflects Shiprocket’s commitment to providing our merchants with cutting-edge solutions, enabling them to thrive in today’s competitive landscape while maintaining customer satisfaction.”

Shiprocket’s post-purchase communication suite for shipping updates, NDR and RTO reduction will now have access to whatsapp commerce suites by combining Sayl.ai’s AI-driven conversational commerce experience.

Additionally, through this partnership, Shiprocket will equip its merchants with strategic opportunities to deliver consumer experience leading to higher lead generation, sale conversions, reduced support costs and reduced NDR and RTO.

“Shiprocket’s expansive network combined with our AI-powered natural language processing capabilities will unleash an unprecedented level of efficiency and engagement for the e-commerce market. Together, we are poised to scale digital businesses and help them dramatically improve conversion rates by reaching customers where it’s most convenient with no learning curve at all for end users – it’s as easy as sending a hi. We are looking forward to bringing the remarkable experiences we’ve been able to bring our customers like MyGlamm, Souled Store and Flo Mattress to Shiprocket’s customers,” Raoul, CEO of Sayl.ai, added.

