P&G India appoints Mukta Maheshwari as its chief marketing officer

Procter & Gamble India, maker of brands like Ariel, Whisper, and Gillette, has announced the appointment of Mukta Maheshwari as the company’s chief marketing officer (CMO), effective September 1, 2023.

Along with leading the marketing function, Maheshwari will also head the Fabric Care Category for P&G India. She brings with her a rich work experience of over 2 decades. She joined P&G in 2007 in Singapore and has since worked across five brands across three different countries. Prior to assuming her new role as the CMO and Fabric care Category head, Maheshwari served as the vice president, Fabric Enhancers in the ASEAN region, based out of Singapore.

She takes over from Sharat Verma in the role, who has been elevated as the senior vice president, Fabric Care for P&G India, Middle East, and Africa (IMEA) and will spearhead the efforts based out of Dubai.

Speaking on the appointment, Sharat Verma, senior vice president, Fabric Care, P&G India, Middle East, and Africa (IMEA) said, “It has been my privilege and an absolute honor to serve as the CMO for P&G India. The journey has been rewarding and one filled with immense learnings. From every campaign that captured hearts, to each innovation that reshaped industries, our commitment to delivering exceptional results stands as a testament to our unwavering pursuit of excellence. Together, we raised the bar on consumer centricity and brand building and reinforced our brands as both – a #ForceForGrowth and a #ForceforGood. As I warmly welcome Mukta, I am confident that our legacy will continue to thrive, inspiring new heights of creativity, impact, and success. I am only optimistic about what the future holds.”

“I am happy to kickstart the next phase of my journey with P&G and coming back to India, after having the opportunity to work across multiple roles in the region, including Singapore and Philippines. P&G’s philosophy of touching and improving lives truly resonates with me, and I am glad that my new role will enable me to continue aspiring to positively impact our consumers, communities, and people. India continues to be an important market for P&G globally, as we continue to delight the consumers with our superior brands. These are exciting times, and I look forward to contributing to the growth of P&G in India, together with our people who are the backbone of this resilient and empowered organisation,” Mukta Maheshwari, chief marketing officer; and vice president and category head – Fabric Care, P&G India added.

Maheshwari is an MBA from the Indian Institute of Management, Calcutta and holds a degree in Aerospace Engineering from Indian Institute of Technology.

