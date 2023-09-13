Nissan continues its partnership with ICC as the official sponsor for Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023

Nissan announced its partnership with the International Cricket Council (ICC) as the official sponsor for the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 for the eighth consecutive year. To celebrate and commemorate the partnership with ICC and embrace the festive cricket season, Nissan Motor India has introduced a special edition of Nissan Magnite KURO.

The ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 will take place in India from October 5 to November 19, and will feature Nissan Magnite as the official car of the World Cup.

Talking about the announcement Rakesh Srivastava, managing director, Nissan Motor India, said, “Nissan is happy to be the official partner of all ICC tournaments and is delighted to have Nissan Magnite as the official car of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. It is a proud moment for Nissan to introduce the Nissan Magnite KURO special edition in commemoration of its eighth year partnership, for this tournament Nissan will engage in multiple activities with cricket fans.”

As the official partner, Nissan will promote the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023, showcasing the Nissan car at the stadium, in addition to on-ground engagement initiatives across the country.

Additionally, Nissan is also promoting the tournament trophy tour on a journey across multiple cities in India, with the introduction of a 3D trophy in malls.

