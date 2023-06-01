scorecardresearch
Midea Group appoints Allen Zha as India country head

Zha will be responsible for driving the company’s strategic initiatives, expanding the consumer base and brand positioning in India

Written by BrandWagon Online
Midea Group is a Chinese electrical appliance manufacturer, headquartered in Beijiao town
Midea India Pvt. Ltd. has appointed Allen Zha as the country head for India operations

As per the company, he will be responsible for driving company’s strategic initiatives, expanding the consumer base and growing the brand presence in India.

Allen Zha, country head, Midea India said, “India holds immense strategic significance as a growth market for Midea Group. With its dynamic economy, growing consumer base, and increasing demand for innovative solutions, India presents a fertile ground for introducing our innovative products and services. Moreover, India’s strong emphasis on digitisation and smart technologies aligns perfectly with our vision of creating intelligent, modern homes. We are committed to delivering solutions that cater to the unique needs and aspirations of Indian consumers and are excited to contribute to India’s journey towards a digital future by offering cutting-edge appliances that enhance convenience, energy efficiency, and overall quality of life.”

Throughout his career in the consumer electronics industry, Zha has held various positions, including director of the Asia-Pacific Region, director of sales for Toshiba Refrigerator’s Overseas Business, and regional manager for Oceania and South Asia, the Middle East and Australia and New Zealand.

