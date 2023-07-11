Kotak Life Insurance launches ‘AdvisorsForLife’ campaign

Kotak Mahindra Life Insurance Company announced the launch of its latest campaign, #AdvisorsForLife.

The campaign has two digital films that celebrate the Life Advisors (LAs) and Bank Relationship Managers (RMs) who serve customers and support the company’s brand promise of ‘Hum Hain…Hamesha’. The campaign intends to reinforce the public perception of the life insurance category’s frontline team members.

“Life Advisors and Relationship Managers are usually the first point of contact that life insurance companies have with consumers. Often, the significant role played by them in converting prospects to customers, securing customers’ futures and serving them throughout the duration of their policies, goes unnoticed. With this campaign, Kotak Life intends to shed light on these individuals’ invaluable contributions and pay tribute to all the frontline team members of the entire life insurance category who are the real heroes of our industry,” Subhasis Ghosh, joint president and head – institutional business, marketing and alliances, Kotak Mahindra Life Insurance Company said.

Also Read HDFC ERGO partners with mFilterIt to boost operational efficiency for online advertisements

The campaign positions the LAs and RMs as real-life heroes who are silently helping millions to secure their families’ futures and achieve their financial goals. The films will run on digital and social media platforms, including YouTube, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook