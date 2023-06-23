Kofluence appoints Priyadarshi Banerjee as vice president – Business Development and Account Management

Kofluence, an ad-Tech influencer marketing platform, has appointed Priyadarshi Banerjee as vice president of Business Development and Account Management. As per the company, Banerjee will be responsible for driving revenue and profit growth for the company’s existing business ventures, along with overseeing the company’s strategic business planning and sales operations.

Banerjee will be working closely with the co-founders Ritesh Ujjwal and Sreeram Vanga Reddy.

Banerjee comes with over 20 years of experience both on the client and agency side, working with the likes of Bennett Coleman and Co. Ltd. (Times Group), Reader’s Digest Asia, Wunderman Thomson, Thomas Cook, Wipro and HSBC. Prior to joining Kofluence, he was with One Digital Entertainment followed by a brief stint as a strategic consultant providing independent consultancy to a few SMEs and start-ups in the media space.

Commenting on the appointment, Ritesh Ujjwal, co-founder and CEO, Kofluence, said, “As we continue to grow and expand our presence, I am happy to welcome Priyadarshi onboard as part of our leadership team. He brings with him a wealth of knowledge and expertise that will significantly benefit our organization. His deep understanding of the industry and network will play a key role in driving our company’s success and strengthening our position as a leader in the influencer marketing industry. I look forward to working closely with Priyadarshi as we begin this exciting chapter of growth and innovation.”

“I am thrilled to be a part of Kofluence leadership team. The vibrant energy of the teams and the platform’s unparalleled potential made Kofluence the perfect destination for my career transition.The platform’s approach to influencer marketing will truly revolutionise the industry. I look forward to driving value, fostering growth and forging strategic relationships,” Priyadarshi Banerjee added.

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook