Kapiva appoints Nicholas Kelley as CEO and Maria N Lacher as CMO

Kapiva on Thursday announced its strategic expansion plans in the market. A homegrown D2C brand empowering consumers with modern Ayurveda, Kapiva is strengthening its presence in the United States with the strategic appointment of Nicholas Kelley as chief executive officer and Maria N. Lacher as the chief marketing officer. With a strong consumer base of half a million, Kapiva aims to introduce modern ayurveda to households across the globe to improve their daily wellness quotient.

Nicholas has scaled three mission-driven health and wellness startups including DripDrop Hydration, Northern Quinoa Production Corporation, and Alive and Radiant Foods. In his new role at Kapiva, Nicholas will be leading the US business as its CEO and spearheading the overall brand operations in the US.

“Herbal supplements have gained worldwide recognition as a global phenomenon, driven by the increasing focus on holistic wellness. With our innovative thinking and in-depth understanding of consumers, we aim to become not just India’s but one of the leading global herbal and Ayurvedic brands. Together, we are dedicated to making Ayurvedic practices a seamless part of people’s lives, empowering them to achieve holistic wellness,” Nicholas Kelley, chief executive officer, Kapiva said.

Maria formerly worked on projects for JP Morgan, The Clorox Company, Schiff Nutrition, Latcher Ventures, and Pecto Health and Wellness, where she oversaw marketing for the $1.4 billion portfolio of owned brands. She will be responsible for boosting Kapiva’s presence in the US market through targeted marketing strategies, customer acquisition, and revenue growth.

“Nicholas and Maria joined us as pillars when the market opportunity was immense in the United States. They bring a breadth of leadership experience and have been instrumental in driving growth and managing healthcare brands,” Ameve Sharma, founder, Kapiva, said.

Kapiva has witnessed 7.5 times growth over the last three years. The brand has amassed a global revenue of Rs 100 crore in a span of three years.

Over the next three years, Kapiva aims to achieve a combined revenue of Rs 600 crore from both the Indian and global markets. With a strong presence in India and successful expansion into international markets, the brand wants to continue on the path to sustainable growth. Kapiva is committed to driving success and establishing itself as a prominent player in the global wellness industry.

