Insight Cosmetics ropes in Disha Patani as brand ambassador

Insight Cosmetics has announced the collaboration with actor Disha Patani as their brand ambassador. With a focus on promoting beauty and offering safe products for all skin types, this partnership marks a step towards empowering individuals to embrace inner and outer beauty.

Following the partnership, the company has launched a kit called ‘Lights, Camera, Action’. As per the company, this kit features a curated selection of Insight Cosmetics’ products that have been handpicked by Disha Patani.

Talking about the appointment, Mihir Jain ,managing director, Insight Cosmetics said, “Having Disha Patani as our brand ambassador is a momentous occasion for Insight Cosmetics. Her commitment to health and wellness resonates with our brand’s values. With Disha’s support, we aim to reach more individuals and emphasise the importance of a holistic approach to beauty. Together, we will continue to innovate and provide beauty solutions that are not only effective but also safe for every skin type.”

Furthermore, the company believes that Patani’s dedication to fitness and overall well-being aligns with Insight Cosmetics’ mission of offering a wide range of safe and toxic-free products.

“I am happy to be associated with Insight Cosmetics, a brand that shares my values and beliefs when it comes to beauty. Beauty is not just about appearance; it’s about feeling beautiful from within. I believe in taking care of my body and skin with products that are safe and gentle,” Disha Patani added.

