Infobip’s Shankar Iyer on evolution of CP-a-a-S industry and the company’s role

The CPaaS (Communication Platform as a Service) industry is a dynamic and rapidly evolving sector which has managed to revolutionise communication solutions for businesses. CPaaS providers including Infobip offers cloud-based platforms equipped with APIs and tools to enable seamless integration of communication services such as SMS, voice, video, and chat into applications and workflows. In an interaction with BrandWagon Online, Shankar Iyer, director – Customer Services, India, Infobip talks about the evolution of CP-a-a-S industry and more. (Edited Excerpts)

How has the CP-a-a-S industry evolved over the years?

The CPaaS (Communications Platform as a Service) industry has faced several challenges and opportunities in the past five years. One major change was the introduction of distributed ledger technology (DLT), which transformed the way CPaaS businesses operated. DLT made SMS a more authenticated channel, leading to increased adoption by institutions such as banking, finance, and telecom companies. Also, SMS was the preferred choice for the business-to-person landscape as it was cost-effective and quick. Though text messages have been at their peak over the last few years, WhatsApp has also expanded its footprint. India’s young and tech-savvy population, with a majority under 35, continues to drive the popularity of chatting and conversational channels. WhatsApp is ideal for real-time business communication, while SMS handles confidential messages like OTPs. Overall, the CPaaS industry has evolved to meet changing consumer preferences and demands for faster, more accessible, and cost-effective communication channels.

How is Infobip placed in the Indian market?

The pandemic accelerated the shift from physical touchpoint to digital channels. This led to an increased demand for not only brands but government bodies as well to cater to these new customer demands and build out digital experiences. Our full stack platform with CPaaS capabilities and our conversational experiences solutions put us in a position where we could help brands digitally transform, elevate customer experiences, and create innovative engagement strategies.

What is the USP of Infobip when compared to competitors?

Infobip’s market understanding has shaped our positioning and success in the industry. We are viewed as a top innovator due to our understanding of customer workflows, pain points, and technical requirements. Our programmable communications platform delivers a suite of tools for advanced customer experience, plus security and authentication. We make this available to brands across the widest range of communication channels possible such as SMS, MMS, Voice, Email, RCS, WhatsApp Business Messages, Instagram, Viber, Line, Facebook Messenger, Google Business Messages, Apple Message for Business, and web push.

Our mission is to democratise the future of digital interactions between business and people by creating breakthrough innovations. And we do that by becoming the one stop CX shop: with directly connected to 800+ mobile network operators worldwide, Infobip offers the most robust infrastructure in the market, with 18+ channels, integrations with leading technology platforms, a network of CX consultants and a partner ecosystem to help businesses develop and implement effective conversational experiences that drive results.

To give you an example, we enabled Uber’s customers in India to order a ride via WhatsApp through a Chatbot that was built on Infobip’s ‘Answers’ platform. Also, we enabled the mobility player to enhance security while scaling globally. Unilever also achieved significant response rates by running a conversation campaign over WhatsApp Business API chatbot developed by Infobip for product promotions, leading to effective lead management and marketing.

Infobip has successfully assisted businesses in various sectors, including automobile companies, financial institutions, and stockbroking firms like Anand Rathi. They have helped revive dormant customers, engage them through personalized messages, and increase cross-selling and upselling opportunities. Overall, Infobip’s comprehensive communication platform, global presence, and value-added services make it a leading player in the CPaaS industry, addressing the challenges and leveraging the opportunities in the Indian market.

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook