Induslnd Bank to ink multi-year sponsorship deal with ICC

Induslnd Bank has agreed to a multi-year sponsorship deal with the International Cricket Council (ICC). The deal is set to be valued at $20-24 million (approximately Rs 160-200 crore). The multi-year deal would kick off with the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup, being held in India.

Mastercard, MRF tyres, Aramco, Emirates and Booking.com have also signed top-tier sponsorship deals with ICC.

Mastercard and Induslnd Bank are set to replace fintech platform, BharatPe and edtech platform, BYJU’s as the companies decided to end their association with ICC ahead of the deal’s full tenure.

Unacademy, MPL and PayTM had also decided to end their association with ICC due to the dearth of private equity funding and the companies deciding to shift focus to profitability.

