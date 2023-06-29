scorecardresearch
Hindware Limited assigns ecommerce creatives mandate to ODN

ODN aims to enhance Hindware’s customer engagement, attract new buyers, and drive revenue growth

Written by BrandWagon Online
ODN will work on product ranges with separate audience segments
Hindware announced that it has assigned its ecommerce digital creatives and content mandate for brands in the sanitaryware, bathroom and kitchen fittings categories to ODN. Hindware limited is a part of Somany Impressa Group. Under the categories, ODN will also work on product ranges with separate audience segments – Premium: Italian Collection; Mid-Range: Hindware; Base Range: Benelave by Hindware.

“Home as a category is a big focus area for ODN this fiscal,” Narinder Mahajan, CEO and co-founder, ODN, said.

As part of the mandate, ODN will build e-commerce creatives and content including brand collaterals, A+ content, infographics, catalogue shoots, product listings, product title descriptions and more. ODN’s shop-now content strategy for Hindware will be aimed at driving sales in various product categories on key online marketplaces including Amazon and Flipkart. ODN’s expertise lies in shop-now content for ecommerce marketplaces that convert brand and product searches into ecommerce sales.

“By partnering with ODN, an expert in strategic ecommerce content strategies and solutions, we are aiming to effectively showcase our product range and engage with our customers in an impactful way,” Sudhanshu Pokhriyal, CEO- bath and tiles business, Hindware Limited, said.

Leveraging data analytics, digital creativity, and consumer insights, ODN will use its expertise to craft shop-now content for Hindware. By implementing effective ecommerce content strategies, ODN aims to enhance Hindware’s customer engagement, attract new buyers, and drive revenue growth.

First published on: 29-06-2023 at 16:01 IST

