Herby Angel ropes in Shriya Saran as brand ambassador

The company aims to capture a significant share of the Indian market and become the safest personal care and nutrition brand for children

Written by BrandWagon Online
Herby Angel, an ayurveda-based personal care and nutrition brand for children, has roped in Shriya Saran as their first brand ambassador. As the face of the brand, Saran will play a role in promoting Herby Angel’s mission to offer safe and organic baby and kids’ care solutions based on the principles of Ayurveda.

The company Angel aims to promote holistic healthcare for babies and kids through ayurveda-based nutraceutical and cosmeceutical products.

Talking about the appointment, Sherry Jairath, CXO, Herby Angel, said, “We are happy to welcome Shriya Saran to Herby Angel family. The core values of our brand are aligned with Shriya’s trust in Ayurveda. Our entire range is formulated by Ayurvedic doctors and tested in NABL accredited labs for various parameters like pesticides, heavy metals and aflatoxins etc. Our aim is to fill the monumental gap that currently exists in personal care and nutrition space for children in India and provide the goodness of nature in its purest form. Together with Shriya, we strive to educate parents about the benefits of Ayurvedic products and inspire them to make the best decisions for their children.”

The company believes that with year-long collaboration with Shriya Saran, they will begin a new chapter as they plan to consolidate its retail presence across the country through its omnichannel approach. With her presence, fan base and followers, Saran will help create awareness and spread the brand’s message of choosing organic and ayurvedic wellness solutions for babies and children to promote their physical and mental wellness.

“I am happy to represent a brand that shares my own philosophy of embracing ayurveda and its time-tested, nature-backed solutions. I’m looking forward to working closely with the brand to drive conversations with parents about the value of high-quality, chemical-free, certified organic products that are created to support healthy growth and development of children right from their formative years,” Shriya Saran added.

First published on: 20-07-2023 at 16:01 IST

