Ad space per publication in H1, 2023 grew by 43% compared to H1, 2021. Ad space in first half of 2023 grew by 36% and 43% compared to same period of 2022 and 2021 respectively, according to a report by TAM. Ad space increased five percent over the corresponding period in 2022, in H1 2023.

The education sector topped with a 19% share of ad space followed by services with a 16% share during January-June 2023. Services held the top spot during the same period in 2022 while education followed closely. Top three sectors together accounted for more than 45% share of ad space in print.

Source: TAM Report

Three out of top 10 categories were from retail and education sectors each. Top 10 categories together accounted for 43% share of ad space in print. Five out of top 10 categories moved up in ranking during January-June, 2023. Retail outlets- jewellers and Retail outlet- electronics/durables category maintained its rank in H1, 2022-2023.

Maruti Suzuki India topped the advertisers’ list followed by SBS Biotech. Six of the top 10 advertisers from January-June, 2022, were in the top 10 advertisers’ of January-June 2023. The ranking of MG Motors India and Allen Career Institute shot up to the top 10 list in January-June 2023 as compared to the same period in the previous year. Reliance Retail moved to third rank in January-June 2023 as compared to eighth in January-June 2022.

Aakash Byjus was the top brand in print during Jan-Jun’23 followed by Fiitjee. During January-June 2023, there were total of more than 108,000 brands advertised in print. Among the top 10, two brands were from Personal Accessories and Durables sectors and three from education sector.

Source: TAM Report

Coaching/Competitive Exam Centre saw highest increase in ad space with 98% growth during January-June 2023 compared to January-June 2022. In terms of growth percent, Ecom-Gaming category witnessed highest growth percent among the top 10, approximately 3.21 times in the H1, 2023.

Aura Services N V and Lotus365.com were the top exclusive advertiser and brand respectively in January-June 2023 compared to January-June 2022. More than 51,000 advertisers and 67,000 brands exclusively advertised during January-June 2023 in print compared to January-June 2022.

Source: TAM Report

Sales Promotion advertising covered 29% share of ad space in Print during January-June 2023. Among sales promotions, multiple promotion was on top with 47% share of ad space followed by discount promotion. Top two promotions solely covered more than 80% share of ad space during H1, 2023.

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook