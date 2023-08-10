Edenred India appoints Rohan Paunikar as head of business excellence

Edenred India, a subsidiary of French multinational, Edenred, has announced the appointment of Rohan Paunikar as the head of business excellence. With over a decade of experience in business performance improvement and operations across various industries, Paunikar brings a wealth of expertise and innovation to his new role.

As the head of business excellence, Paunikar will play a pivotal role in driving Edenred India’s growth strategy and ensuring the company’s continued success in delivering exceptional services to its clients.

Talking about the appointment, Mayank Chawla, COO, Edenred India, said, “We are happy to welcome Rohan Paunikar as our new head of business excellence at Edenred India. His proven track record in driving strategic and operational improvements across multiple industries is a testament to his exceptional leadership and expertise. With Rohan on board, we are confident that Edenred India will continue to raise the bar in delivering unmatched services to our valued clients. His innovative mindset and commitment to excellence align perfectly with our company’s vision, and we look forward to achieving new heights of success together.”

Prior to joining Edenred India, Paunikar has made significant contributions at BIBA Fashion, where he held a prominent position in the MD’s office, spearheading strategic and business improvement initiatives. His dedication and commitment have played a pivotal role in driving the company’s growth and success during his tenure.

Before his time at BIBA Fashion, he has worked at Fortis Healthcare and KPMG.

“I am looking forward to joining Edenred India. I am eager to lead the team and leverage my experience in business performance improvement to drive growth and innovation within the organisation. Together, we will strive to exceed our clients’ expectations and establish Edenred India as a true industry leader. I am confident that with our collective efforts, we will unlock new opportunities and achieve remarkable success in the ever-evolving business landscape,” Paunikar added.

