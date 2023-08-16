DS Group unveils new corporate film ‘Create What is Worth Creating’

On the occasion of its 94th Founders’ Day, the Dharampal Satyapal Group (DS Group), a multi-business corporation and an FMCG Conglomerate has unveiled its latest corporate film, “Create What is Worth Creating.” As per the company, the brand film is a testament to DS Group’s commitment and passion to deliver innovative and quality products.

The Group’s journey started in the by-lanes of Chandni Chowk, and has for 94 years remained steadfast in its relentless pursuit to create what truly matters while giving impetus to customer loyalty and satisfaction. A visual odyssey, the audiovisual celebrates this ingrained philosophy of innovation, igniting imagination, and fostering a culture where every endeavour provides a canvas for creativity.

Speaking on the launch of the brand film, Rajiv Kumar, vice chairman, DS Group said, “At DS Group, we have always believed that in passion, lies the spark that commands the power to transform ordinary tasks into extraordinary achievements. Our corporate film, exemplifies our core philosophy, ‘Jo bhi Karo Dil Se Karo’ and stresses our focus on efforts and endeavors that hold an intrinsic value.”

Created by The Titus Upputuru Company, the film captures the essence of DS Group’s collective spirit of making a lasting impact through a captivating blend of visual storytelling. It pays tribute to its age-old traditions and values while looking ahead at an inspiring future.

Also Read Mankind Pharma unveils campaign with Ranveer Singh

“I am grateful for this opportunity. Over the years my respect and love for DS Group has only grown. It is an inspiring story that needs to be told. In all my years of interaction with different personnel across the organisation, there was one thing in common: whatsoever they did, it was with the Dil. I hope this truth shines through,” said Titus on the film.

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook