Dentsu appoints Prerna Mehrotra as chief client officer for APAC region

Dentsu announces the appointment of Prerna Mehrotra as chief client officer, dentsu APAC, expanding her current remit as CEO, media, APAC. In the newly created role for the region, Prerna will focus on designing and delivering an elevated client experience across dentsu’s services in creative, media, and customer experience management.

“Prerna joined dentsu in 2016 as our head of investment and has continued to show her star quality, working across divisions and clients. She consistently demonstrates outstanding leadership and understanding of the changing client and consumer landscape, innovating products and services to capitalize on new opportunities for growth,” said Rob Gilby, CEO APAC, dentsu.

Remaining in her current role as CEO, media, APAC, Prerna continues her responsibility of overseeing the group’s leading media brands Carat, dentsu X, and iProspect, working closely with her leadership team, global and local market teams to deliver value across the media ecosystem on behalf of clients.

“In the last two decades, I’ve worked with a diverse mix of clients across many verticals and markets including Singapore, China and India. One thing has always been clear – my commitment to put forward the best of my agency’s expertise in creating a competitive advantage for the brands I work with,” said Prerna Mehrotra, chief client officer and CEO, media, APAC, dentsu

