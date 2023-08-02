scorecardresearch
Follow Us
Must Read
Pause slide

Toyota GR Cup to grant Polygon blockchain-based digital prizes for winning racers

According to Cointelegraph, the on-chain trophy structure will be awarding podium finishers

Written by FE Digital Currency
Reportedly, Toyota has been in blockchain space since 2016
Reportedly, Toyota has been in blockchain space since 2016

Toyota GR Cup, a Toyota Gazoo Racing hosted North American series, has announced its decision to give Polygon blockchain-based digital awards. The blockchain would also be used to keep track of driver performances, as stated by Cointelegraph.

According to Cointelegraph, the on-chain trophy structure will be awarding podium finishers. From what it’s understood, statistics around the race and driver’s performance will be recorded in ledger entries. Jack Irving, executive commercial director, Toyota Racing Development (TRD), stated that the structure aims to enable fan-oriented interactions with drivers’ achievements, by recording them on-chain. 

Also Read

“Blockchain helps us keep a permanent digital record of drivers’ achievements that they can share with their friends, family and fans. It also allows us to develop new opportunities to introduce race fans to our partners,” Irving added. 

Also Read

Moreover, Cointelegraph noted that clarity is yet to be provided on whether direct communication is possible between fans and digital trophies or if the company aims to create digital collectibles. It’s believed that drivers will be able to get hold of their previous achievements “quickly and easily” before and after affairs. 

(With insights from Cointelegraph) 

Follow us on TwitterFacebookLinkedIn

More Stories on
blockchain
Toyota

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 02-08-2023 at 11:02 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate
Silver Rate
Petrol Rate
Diesel Rate

Related News

Photo Gallery

Stock Market

Latest News

Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS