Toyota GR Cup to grant Polygon blockchain-based digital prizes for winning racers

Toyota GR Cup, a Toyota Gazoo Racing hosted North American series, has announced its decision to give Polygon blockchain-based digital awards. The blockchain would also be used to keep track of driver performances, as stated by Cointelegraph.

According to Cointelegraph, the on-chain trophy structure will be awarding podium finishers. From what it’s understood, statistics around the race and driver’s performance will be recorded in ledger entries. Jack Irving, executive commercial director, Toyota Racing Development (TRD), stated that the structure aims to enable fan-oriented interactions with drivers’ achievements, by recording them on-chain.

“Blockchain helps us keep a permanent digital record of drivers’ achievements that they can share with their friends, family and fans. It also allows us to develop new opportunities to introduce race fans to our partners,” Irving added.

Moreover, Cointelegraph noted that clarity is yet to be provided on whether direct communication is possible between fans and digital trophies or if the company aims to create digital collectibles. It’s believed that drivers will be able to get hold of their previous achievements “quickly and easily” before and after affairs.

