Google Play introduces blockchain-based digital contents on its platform

According to an official release, Google Playstore will be updating its policy to include the transaction of blockchain-based digital content within apps and games on Google Play. It is expected that this will include user-owned content and boost user loyalty through NFT rewards.

It is believed that as a part of the policy update, the apps would be transparent with users about the use of tokenised digital assets. In line with Google Play’s real-money gambling, games, and contests policy, apps which do not have gambling eligibility requirements cannot accept money for a chance to win assets of unknown real-world monetary value, including NFTs.

Supposedly, “We expect that these new policies are steps forward for both players and developers alike and might increase the adoption of new technology and also protect consumers,” John Linden, CEO, Mythical Games, explained.

Also Read KoinX collaborates with cryptocurrency tax filing platform ClearTax

Furthermore, “We partnered with Google to help update their policy, which expects to create a level playing field that might promote user trust and responsible usage of blockchain technology. By setting guidelines, we hope to enable users to take informed decisions while enjoying immersive experiences,” Matt Williamson, Senior Engineering Manager, Reddit, concluded.

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn