scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
MUST READ
Pause slide

Google Play introduces blockchain-based digital contents on its platform

Reportedly, Reddit will collaborate with Google to help update their policy

Written by FE Digital Currency
Going by sources, Google Playstore will be updating its policy
Going by sources, Google Playstore will be updating its policy

According to an official release, Google Playstore will be updating its policy to include the transaction of blockchain-based digital content within apps and games on Google Play. It is expected that this will include user-owned content and boost user loyalty through NFT rewards.  

It is believed that as a part of the policy update, the apps would be transparent with users about the use of tokenised digital assets. In line with Google Play’s real-money gambling, games, and contests policy, apps which do not have gambling eligibility requirements cannot accept money for a chance to win assets of unknown real-world monetary value, including NFTs.

Supposedly, “We expect that these new policies are steps forward for both players and developers alike and might increase the adoption of new technology and also protect consumers,” John Linden, CEO, Mythical Games, explained.

Also Read
Also Read

Furthermore, “We partnered with Google to help update their policy, which expects to create a level playing field that might promote user trust and responsible usage of blockchain technology. By setting guidelines, we hope to enable users to take informed decisions while enjoying immersive experiences,” Matt Williamson, Senior Engineering Manager, Reddit, concluded.

Follow us on TwitterFacebookLinkedIn

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 13-07-2023 at 10:20 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate
Silver Rate
Petrol Rate
Diesel Rate

Related News

Photo Gallery

Stock Market

Latest News

Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS