Amazon India on Thursday (April 23) announced plans to invest over Rs 2,800 crore (around $300 million) to enhance employee safety, health, and financial wellbeing, while further strengthening its operations network across the country.

This development is part of the company’s broader commitment to invest more than $35 billion in India by 2030, with a focus on business expansion and three key pillars—AI-led digitisation, export growth, and job creation.

Focus on workforce welfare

In a press statement, Amazon said a significant portion of the investment will go toward improving working conditions for thousands of associates and partners across its logistics network.

“At the heart of this network are our people, and we remain committed to raising the bar on associate safety, health, and financial wellbeing,” said Abhinav Singh, Vice President – Operations, Amazon India and Australia.

The company is planning to expand initiatives such as Project Ashray, which provides air-conditioned rest facilities for delivery workers, along with scaling health programmes like Sushruta for truck drivers.

It will also enhance medical and accident insurance coverage and enable access to government welfare schemes including Ayushman Bharat and Jan Dhan Yojana.

Additionally, Amazon is aiming to extend financial inclusion efforts through its Samriddhi programme, targeting tens of thousands of associates and over 200,000 community members.

Expanding delivery infrastructure

Alongside workforce initiatives, Amazon will invest in expanding its pan-India logistics network, including fulfilment centres, sortation hubs, and last-mile delivery stations, particularly in tier-2 and tier-3 cities.

The company is also planning to scale its quick commerce offering, Amazon Now, which already operates over 300 micro-fulfilment centres across major cities, enabling deliveries within minutes to hours.

This development comes following Amazon’s Rs 2,000 crore investment in 2025, which led to the launch of 17 fulfilment centres, six sortation centres, and 75 delivery stations.

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Technology-led operations

Amazon India further went on to say that it will deploy artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning to improve operational efficiency and safety. This includes tools to monitor driving behaviour, optimise delivery routes, and ensure more balanced workloads for delivery associates.

The company also highlighted that its facilities are designed with climate control systems and energy-efficient infrastructure. Investments will also continue in workplace amenities such as ventilation, cooling systems, hydration support, and rest areas.

Education and social impact

As part of its broader social initiatives, Amazon will continue supporting education through the Pratidhi scholarship programme, which provides financial assistance and mentorship to associates’ children. In 2025 alone, the programme awarded 5,000 scholarships.