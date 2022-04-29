Yakult Danone India Pvt. Ltd names Hiroshi Hamada as managing director

Yakult Danone India Pvt. Ltd has appointed Hiroshi Hamada as managing director. The appointment came into effect on April 4, 2022. Hamada took charge from Minoru Shimada who had led the company for over 10 years. Based in New Delhi at Yakult India’s head office, Hamada will be leading the business operations for the Indian market, in his new role.

With more than 33 years of experience in the corporate world, Hamada had a career in different verticals such as accounts, corporate planning, sales and marketing, giving him an edge to steer the company into its next phase of growth, as a probiotic food company. During his tenure at Yakult Honsha, Japan, he helped in the establishment of the Yakult European Research Institute in Belgium and played a critical role for joint clinical trials with National Institute of Cholera and Enteric Diseases (NICED), Kolkata. Additionally, he played a pivotal role in building a home delivery business model in Yakult Indonesia, before moving to Yakult Malaysia as marketing director. His insights in marketing for eight years led him to take reins of the Malaysian market as managing director for six years.

For Hamada, the company is guided by the core philosophy to pursue and provide good health to all. “Probiotics is not new to India, but we continue to engage, propagate and educate the health benefits of the probiotic bacteria, Lactobacillus casei strain Shirota (LcS) in Yakult. India offers immense opportunities for us by its vast consumer base and its diverse geography. While the pandemic is not yet over, it is pertinent to take care of your health. At Yakult, we stand committed to good health, the probiotic way. I am looking forward to delivering this promise to consumers through our signature probiotic, Yakult and improving their intestinal health for a productive life,” he stated.

