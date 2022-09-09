Ogilvy appoints Devika Bulchandani global chief executive officer

Ogilvy has appointed Devika Bulchandani as global chief executive officer. In her new role, she will be responsible for all aspects of the creative network’s business across 131 offices in 93 countries and spanning its advertising, public relations, experience, consulting, and health units. She will also join WPP’s executive committee as she takes on her new role. Bulchandani most recently served as global president and CEO of Ogilvy North America. She takes the helm from Andy Main who is stepping down as global CEO and will serve as a senior advisor until the end of the year.

Over the last two years, under Andy Main’s leadership, Ogilvy has seen a transformation in its creative and business performance, Mark Read, CEO, WPP, said. “This stems from the consistently outstanding quality of work from Ogilvy’s teams around the world, the investment in attracting and developing talent across the business, and the strong and more diverse leadership team Main has built. Devika Bulchandani is a champion of creativity who brings passion, purpose, and an uncompromising focus on generating impact to everything she does,” he added.

Prior to joining Ogilvy, Bulchandani spent 26 years at McCann in various leadership roles including president, McCann North America. As a leader who believes in the power of creativity to make a positive impact on society, her proudest achievements have occurred at the intersection of the social causes she champions and brand-building efforts on behalf of clients. She was the driving force behind Mastercard’s long-running “Priceless” campaign as well as “True Name,” a first-of-its-kind feature launched in 2019 that empowers transgender and non-binary people to display their chosen name on their Mastercard.

David Ogilvy changed the industry 74 years ago when he founded this iconic agency, Devika Bulchandani said. “As we write the next chapter in the history books of Ogilvy, we will do it together with our clients, using creativity to push the boundaries of what’s possible,” she added.

Over the last two years, the creative network claims to have deepened and grown relationships with current clients while winning new business with brands including Absolut, Enterprise Holdings, World of Hyatt, TD Bank, FEMA, New York Philharmonic, and Audi of America. Ogilvy also played a key role in WPP being named as The Coca-Cola Company’s Global Marketing Network Partner.

Also Read: YouTube tries again to foray into education market with new school service

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook

R