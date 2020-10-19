Instagram encourages India to ‘Do Your Thing’ on Reels

Through a series of ads, the campaign showcases all of the AR, music and editing features that allow creators to bring alive their imagination

Social networking platform Instagram has rolled out its first consumer marketing campaign in India, to celebrate the creators and their creativity that manifests on its newest video format, Reels. Conceptualised by Ogilvy, the campaign, ‘Do Your Thing’, is aimed at inspiring the creator in everyone. The first set of ads went on air on October 18th during the IPL and will include four films. The campaign will also have multiple creatives appearing on television and digital.

Through a series of 15-second ads, the campaign showcases all of the AR, music and editing features that allow creators to bring alive their imagination. “It is designed to give the audience a flavour of the kind of entertaining content, and the variety of interests they can explore, like dance, comedy, music, fashion, food, and a whole lot more,” the company said in a statement.

Creators inspire us with how they push culture forward, creating trends that become mainstream, Ajit Mohan, managing director and vice president, Facebook India, said. “Reels was born out of the idea that there’s a creator in each of us, and we’re excited to see the Indian community across genres, and big and small cities use it. This campaign, timed during IPL, which is a sporting and cultural moment, is meant to entertain, inspire and invite everyone in India to come together and ‘Do Your Thing’,” he added.

According to Sukesh Nayak, chief creative officer, Ogilvy India, Instagram is a platform that encourages creative expression and has always given everyday people a voice. “With Reels, Instagram is democratizing creativity, and we’re trying to communicate this with the new campaign. The creatives are short, fun, surprising and very entertaining. They’ve been shot as Reels, and the storyline is inspired by the content from popular creators,” he stated further on the campaign.

