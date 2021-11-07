How marketing automation has transformed the entire e-commerce industry

With marketing automation, marketing teams can enable effective communication with customers throughout all stages of their lifecycle with the brand.

By Abhishek Joshi

In a digitally-driven world, we are living our lives online. From social networking to e-shopping, everything has transformed completely. With so many customers using e-commerce to live a convenient life, marketers move in every direction from marketing messages to making a campaign stand out. As a result, there is increased pressure on

marketing teams to come up with innovative ideas, executed in the most time-efficient manner.

Marketing teams today are increasing their bandwidth to implement new and better marketing activities, which is not easy. They need more time to focus on market trends and customer behaviour to be productive in what they do. That comes with a myriad of challenges but technology in the form of automation proves to be an effective solution.

Understanding marketing automation

Marketing Automation is all about powerful tools and automated software that essentially proves to be a must-have for every e-commerce business. As per the estimates of a survey published by a media portal – more than 90% of the world’s top marketers believe that marketing automation is important to their success. It is imperative to streamline,

accelerate and simplify everyday marketing practices. Apart from improving the marketing team’s productivity, companies enjoy 25% higher revenue than those who do not use automated software.

In simple terms, marketing automation alleviates the responsibility of managing repetitive and time-consuming tasks manually. When the pressure of performing the same tasks every day is taken off the shoulders of marketers, they are more likely to concentrate on improving their customer experiences with the brand. In a competitive industry like e-commerce, brands are expected to anticipate customers’ needs and to create lasting relationships and drive revenue. The early adopters of automation technology boost customer engagement and optimize the purchase funnel. Apart from this, marketing automation serves several benefits to the new-age marketing team that accelerates the success of their marketing campaigns.

Increase in CLV (Customer Lifecycle Value)

Customer Lifecycle Value is crucial to measure the average customer’s revenue generated for an e-commerce brand. With marketing automation, marketing teams can enable effective communication with customers throughout all stages of their lifecycle with the brand. By understanding CLV, marketing teams can test the strategies that work

best for the brand to retain its customers. Apart from these, using CLV, e-commerce brands can make better decisions on customer acquisition costs, driving repeat sales and increasing profitability.

Personalised customer experience

Given the competitive landscape in the e-commerce industry, customers easily switch brands when a company fails to provide a personalized experience. By tracking the behaviour of potential and existing customers, marketing automation tools help the experts in understanding the interests of the customers and bring together their

touchpoints to create tailored messages. The main sources include website visits, downloads, social media activities, among others. For instance – e-commerce brands send behaviourally triggered emails to create a personalised customer experience.

Improved ROI

Marketing automation focuses on the lead nurturing process. It establishes clear measures of progress through the customer lifecycle. This results in a considerably huge ROI than other ways of marketing. As per the Havard Business Review report – marketers who use marketing automation software see an average of 20% increase in new sales

opportunities. With the analytics generated by marketing automation software, e-commerce companies can measure the effectiveness of touchpoints and prioritise leads to make the marketing campaign successful.

Refined marketing strategies

Data analytics is one of the most useful features boasted by marketing automation software. From web to social, it processes data from leads and provides information on the trends that marketers can use to make adjustments in improving marketing campaigns. Apart from this, marketers focus on A/B testing two compare two versions of

webpages, email or any marketing asset to measure which one performs better. Knowing the best-performing asset is critically important to make even the simplest changes in the campaign to have a huge impact on the conversion rate.

Final thoughts

E-commerce business revolves around the ever-evolving needs and expectations of customers. There are many impressive marketing automation tools and software that recognise the value of time, speed and accuracy for marketing teams to practice innovation and creativity in designing highly influential marketing campaigns. With

automated marketing processes, the experts can just sit back and watch the growth in the company’s revenue and customer satisfaction like never before.

The author is co-founder at Cronberry

Read Also: In the age of viral boycott, how can brands deal with the concept of woke advertising

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook