Himalaya’s new campaign stresses on the importance of Tulsi

The campaign has been conceptualised by 82.5 Communications

The Himalaya Drug Company, has launched a new campaign for its bathing soap under their Pure Hands portfolio of products. The new campaign for Himalaya Pure Hands Tulsi Soap has been conceived by 82.5 Communications, Bangalore and underlines the importance of staying safe and protected against infections.

The film shows a young couple and their child shopping at a grocery store. They come across people who aren’t overtly mindful of social distancing norms. The family starts getting concerned about contracting infections. Even more so, given the present scenario. The film then focuses on how Himalaya Pure Hands Tulsi Soap can help mitigate the problem, with the power of Tulsi.

Addressing the customers’ need to keep themselves safe and protected from infections, we have launched Himalaya Pure Hands Tulsi Soap to introduce people to the concept of ‘Tulsi Snaan’, Sushil Goswami, general manager, Consumer Products Division, The Himalaya Drug Company, said. “Through this TVC, we wanted to highlight the importance of Tulsi in maintaining personal hygiene,” he added.

Our aim through the TVC was to communicate the importance of staying protected and the benefits of Tulsi in keeping skin healthy and protected from infections with the message of ‘Ab sirf snaan nahi, tulsi snaan’ — with the rising need for hygiene practices, we wanted to extend our portfolio with a soap that will help our consumers stay protected during these tough times, Ashwin S, brand manager, Consumer Products Division, The Himalaya Drug Company added.

“We built on the equity we co-created with Himalaya on the Pure Hands hand hygiene portfolio to help announce a bath soap—taking the reassurance of the brand’s tulsi-powered protection to the entire body,” Sumanto Chattopadhyay, chairman and chief creative officer, 82.5 Communications, said about the campaign.

