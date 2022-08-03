Gullak unveils Rishton ki Gullak campaign

Savings and investment platform Gullak has rolled out a new campaign – Rishton ki Gullak, ahead of Raksha Bandhan. As part of the campaign, the company has introduced the delivery of 24K hallmarked gold at consumers’ doorstep at nominal chargers. The feature film captures the essence of the brother–sister relationship, and how their lives are a ‘Gullak of memories’.

“Relationships have been an integral part of the Indian culture, and Rakshabandhan encompasses its essence brilliantly. This film aims to remind us of the wonderful Gullak of memories that is locked in our hearts and fuels our bonds. There can’t be a more apt metaphor than Gullak for small investments that cement our long term relationships and for small investments that secure our future,” Naimisha Rao, co-founder, Gullak, said.

Founded in 2022 by former JusPay executives Manthan Shah and Dilip Jain, and Naimisha Rao, the startup launched the public version of the app in June 2022 and claims that it has 75 lakh worth digital gold purchases made via the app.

Last month, the company also announced that it has raised Rs 10 crore in a pre-seed round led by Better Capital and Stellaris Ventures Partners. The funding round also saw participation from several angel investors namely Vimal Kumar and Sheetal Lalwani (co-founders at JusPay), Shan MS (chief growth officer, JusPay), Ramanathan RV (co-founder at Hyperface), Maya Kunnath (head of legal, Hyperface), Nitin Gupta (founder and CEO at UniCards) and Prasanna Sankar (co-founder at Rippling). With the fundraising, the company had stated that it will deploy the capital to expand its reach and use new funds for product enhancement and marketing. In an official statement, the co-founders had also stated that the way majority of Bharat saves is very manual and unstructured, they continue to put all their money in non-inflation beating instruments, which give less than 5% returns.

