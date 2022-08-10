FIFS appoints two former judges as panel members of Fantasy Sports Regulatory Authority (FSRA)

India’s self-regulatory body for the fantasy sports industry, The Federation of Indian Fantasy Sports (FIFS) has appointed Justice (Retd.) Mukul Mudgal, former Chief Justice, Punjab and Haryana High Court and Justice (Retd.) GS Sistani, former Judge, Delhi High Court as panel members of Fantasy Sports Regulatory Authority (FSRA). Furthermore, the company has appointed Justice (Retd.) AK Sikri, former Judge, Supreme Court of India as the chairman of the FSRA.

“Indian fantasy sports industry is at an inflection point. The extensive knowledge, collective experience and expertise of Justice (Retd.) Mudgal and Justice (Retd.) Sistani will be invaluable to lead this sunshine sector and chart the path towards its long-term growth trajectory,” Bimal Julka, chairman, FIFS, said.

The FSRA is a committee of independent experts constituted by FIFS as an independent self-regulatory authority for the fantasy sports industry in India. The FSRA is empowered to govern the regulatory aspects of the FIFS self-regulatory framework such as formulating and setting best practices, standards, code of ethics along with responsible gaming policies for FIFS members. The body also sets up audit mechanisms to ensure zero violations of the FIFS Charter and take appropriate action for non-compliance.

For Justice (Retd.) Mudgal, his role will be to work as an independent regulatory body to ensure regulations, laws of India and the constitution is abided by. Echoing his views, Justice (Retd.) Sistani stated that as far as the legal front is concerned, all the issues relating to fantasy sports are a settled matter as it has been recognised as a game of skill repeatedly in multiple judgements by various courts including Supreme Court of India thereby extending protection to the sunshine sector under Article 19(1)(g) of the Indian Constitution bringing business certainty which is integral to the rule of law.

FIFS has been driving industry led self regulation since 2017. Recently, FIFS also announced the appointment of Joy Bhattacharjya as the director general. Joy is an Indian quizzer, orator, writer and sports producer.

