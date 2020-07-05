Covid-19 Ads: How brands are tailoring communications post lockdown

Brand communications are geared towards supporting consumers in navigating their way through the post-pandemic world.

As consumers resume trying to find their way into the ‘new normal’ post lockdown, brand communications are now geared up towards supporting consumers in navigating their way through this phase. Here is how brands and agencies have been communicating over the last few days-

Ikea- Home Lessons

Furniture retail company Ikea launched its ‘Home Lessons’ campaign that talks about the new lessons that people learned at home during lockdown- From connecting in the new normal, enjoying a night in, to taking the time to learn new things such as redecorating and DIY projects, the film highlights different activities people would have never learned during ‘normal times’.

McDonald’s- Hungry Houses

In order to encourage people to stay in and opt for the brand’s delivery services, McDonald’s along with Leo Burnett launched an integrated campaign ‘Hungry Houses’ highlighting the need to #StayHome but not hungry, especially amid these times when social distancing continues to be the need of the hour.



Getty Images- Goodbye To The Handshake

In its new campaign, Getty Images along with agency network Jung von Matt, talk about giving up the habit of handshake to save lives. As consumers enter into their normal routine post lockdown, the campaign urges people to not fall into old patterns suddenly and protect themselves and others from the risk of infection.

ICICI Lombard- #RestartRight

As consumers return to their work following nearly three months of lockdown, ICICI along with Ogilvy launched a new campaign that persuades people to ‘Restart’ their life post pandemic in the ‘Right’ way. At the same time, it communicates its own adoption to the ‘new normal’ and upgrading of its health insurance solutions that align to the new normal.

Frontline Workers Counseling Project- Help is Part of It

As frontline workers continue to stand strong amid the pandemic, Frontline Workers Counseling Project together with TBWA talk about the sadness, confusion, anxiety, exhaustion, powerlessness, fear that these workers have been undergoing in the last few days. Through the campaign, the organisations highlight the support needed for frontline workers for mental health counseling.

Source: Ads of the World

Read Also: Facebook advertising boycott: Will this wind blow towards the east?

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook