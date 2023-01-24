scorecardresearch
Biryani by Kilo onboards Indian badminton champion as first-ever brand ambassador

Hyderabad is also known as the Biryani capital of India, which makes this association considerably more meaningful since PV Sindhu was born and brought up in the state.

Written by BrandWagon Online
Biryani By Kilo Announces PV Sindhu as its First-Ever Brand Ambassador.

Home-grown biryani and kebab chain, Biryani by Kilo, has onboarded Indian badminton player PV Sindhu as its first-ever brand ambassador, who will, hereafter, be the face of the brand.

“The brand is known for delivering fresh handi biryanis, dum-cooked especially for each individual order. I look forward to a fruitful partnership with the brand,” said Sindhu. 

Hyderabad is also known as the Biryani capital of India, which makes this association considerably more meaningful since PV Sindhu was born and brought up in the state, a statement from the company said. 

Vishal Jindal, Founder & Co- CEO said “Biryani & sports have a lot in common, both bring people together. Our association with her is a step towards strengthening the connection with our customers and reaching out to millions who admire & celebrate her excellence.”

The biryani industry has witnessed robust growth in the past decade and is expanding rapidly due to its authenticity and rich flavours. Biryanis are also healthier than Pizzas & Burgers, and much more aromatic & flavorful. 

Biryani By Kilo said that it looks forward to giving a modern yet authentic taste to this celebrated delicacy with its commitment & expansion plans across India & worldwide.

First published on: 24-01-2023 at 16:01 IST