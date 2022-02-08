BBDO India bags brand mandate for Milkbasket

The agency will be responsible for the brand’s strategy and creative output.

The agency won the mandate after a multi-agency pitch.

BBDO India has partnered with Milkbasket, a subscription-based micro-delivery service. The account has been won after a multi-agency pitch and will be responsible for the strategy and creative output of the brand.



Milkbasket aims to expand its services to the top 50 cities in India, and BBDO is mandated to facilitate this growth by developing a pan India voice and brand positioning for the brand. It is a unit of Reliance Retail and counted among the fastest-growing start-ups in the daily essentials delivery sector. It claims to be India’s first subscription-based micro-delivery service launched in 2015. Presently it is operating in NCR, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Chennai.



“On this growth journey of Milkbasket, the plan is to leverage BBDO’s creative strength to make Milkbasket a household name in pan India by the end of the year,” said Yatish Talvadia, founder and CEO, Milkbasket.



“The daily essential delivery space has seen a lot of action lately, and I feel Milkbasket, with its robust business model, is poised to win mindshare and market share. In addition, they have a unique proposition that sets them apart from any other player. The leadership team’s vision of not only winning the future but shaping it too is what makes this partnership so special and exciting,” added Nikhil Mahajan, chief growth officer, and GM, BBDO.



BBDO is part of Omnicom Group, a leading global marketing, and corporate communications company. Omnicom’s branded networks and numerous specialty firms provide advertising, strategic media planning and buying, digital and interactive marketing, direct and promotional marketing, public relations, and other specialty communications services to over 5,000 clients in more than 100 countries.



