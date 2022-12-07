Arzoo announces the onboarding of Suvid Bajaj as the head of marketing

Retail tech platform Arzoo has announced the appointment of Suvid Bajaj as the head of marketing of the company. For his current appointment, Bajaj will be responsible for helming the marketing initiatives and strategy for the retail tech platform to help create a unified brand, communications, and outreach roadmap.

According to the company, the appointment followed a growth of 400% during the festive season, with over 40,000 retailers onboard the tech platform, it claimed.

For Khushnud Khan, co-founder and CEO, as Arzooo scales and continues to enable offline retailers with modern solutions, Bajaj’s proven track record of building brands will be instrumental in driving its go-to-market strategy.

Bajaj has joined the company with over two decades worth of marketing experience and holding leadership positions at various leading brands such as PepsiCo, Reckitt, and ITC. Prior to his current appointment, he was spearheading the marketing function at Spinny.

