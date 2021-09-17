After Hours: Sanjay Menon, Managing Director, Publicis Sapient India

Menon likes brands that consistently follow through on their promises

The Job

I find it incredibly exciting to be a part of an industry that helps organisations transform and succeed in a world that is changing at a breakneck speed. My job allows me to work with clients in diverse settings, learn about their backgrounds, and drive them towards a brighter future. It opens up avenues to constantly learn and unlearn, to continue to push oneself to evolve. Above all, it provides exhilarating opportunities to collaborate with people from all over the world, both within and outside the company.

The Weekdays

When you work from home, your day is loaded with calls with your teammates, clients, and other stakeholders. I enjoy interacting with people, so I frequently use video to extract energy from those connections. While eliminating the commute has freed up time for morning exercises and runs, I miss the in-person interactions, and hope to do more of them in the future.

To achieve a shift in mental space and mix things up a bit, I try to schedule short breaks during the day and have brief chats with my wife and son. I also take some of the calls while walking about the house to be active (and to help meet my daily target of 10,000 steps!). My second energy source is my six-year-old lab, Messi, with whom I love spending even a few minutes.

The Weekend

Weekends are about hanging out with friends and family. A staple feature is playing board games or cards with my wife and son, or watching a movie on an OTT platform. I also look forward to socialising with my friends on the weekends.

The Toys

I am not a new tech enthusiast, but my phone is my window to the world, and I must say I get a little apprehensive if I don’t have it with me. I use my phone to consume most of my content. I’m also exploring high-accuracy fitness trackers as a new possible toy.

The Logos

I like brands that consistently follow through on their promises. I admire a lot of them. When I think of brands I wear and am loyal to, Calvin Klein and Lacoste come to mind instantly. Audi, Samsung and Amazon are three brands that I appreciate for their customer-centric approach.

