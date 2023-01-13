scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
Must Read
Pause slide

Metadome.ai collaborates with MG Motor to unveil the MGVerse

Reportedly, MGVerse is expected to bring a replica of the MG pavilion at Auto Expo, 2023

Written by FE Digital Currency
Updated:
Metadome.ai collaborates with MG Motor to unveil the MGVerse
Going by Metadome.ai’s official website, it is an immersive 3D & XR technology company

Metadome.ai, an immersive three-dimensional (3D) and extended reality (XR) technology company, and MG Motor, a global automotive brand, have announced a partnership. It is believed that the collaboration aims to transform the automaker’s customer experiences across channels such as web, application and in-store. 

According to the company, the launch is slated to unveil the MGVerse, a web-based photorealistic metaverse, that will have an arena with an expansive virtual world, an avatar zone and a creator zone consisting of a multi-car showroom with a 3D car configurator and an opportunity to experience virtual test drives. Additionally, MGVerse is expected to bring a replica of the MG pavilion at Auto Expo, 2023.

Reportedly, the partnership with Metadome will leverage its flagship automotive platform, Autodome, and would benefit from its cloud-streaming technology. Furthermore, the experience is expected to be collaborative with multiplayer capabilities, to enable social sharing to refine the auto experience and allow consumers to book a real test drive of their favorite car.

Also Read

“I believe MG Motor is one of the innovators in the automotive space. We look forward to a successful collaboration in empowering the brand’s ecosystem of immersive customer experiences with our proprietary 3D & XR platform for the automotive industry,” Kanav Singla, Founder & CEO, Metadome.ai, said.

Also Read

Follow us on TwitterFacebookLinkedIn

More Stories on
Metaverse

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 13-01-2023 at 12:50:50 pm