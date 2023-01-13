Metadome.ai collaborates with MG Motor to unveil the MGVerse

Metadome.ai, an immersive three-dimensional (3D) and extended reality (XR) technology company, and MG Motor, a global automotive brand, have announced a partnership. It is believed that the collaboration aims to transform the automaker’s customer experiences across channels such as web, application and in-store.

According to the company, the launch is slated to unveil the MGVerse, a web-based photorealistic metaverse, that will have an arena with an expansive virtual world, an avatar zone and a creator zone consisting of a multi-car showroom with a 3D car configurator and an opportunity to experience virtual test drives. Additionally, MGVerse is expected to bring a replica of the MG pavilion at Auto Expo, 2023.

Reportedly, the partnership with Metadome will leverage its flagship automotive platform, Autodome, and would benefit from its cloud-streaming technology. Furthermore, the experience is expected to be collaborative with multiplayer capabilities, to enable social sharing to refine the auto experience and allow consumers to book a real test drive of their favorite car.

“I believe MG Motor is one of the innovators in the automotive space. We look forward to a successful collaboration in empowering the brand’s ecosystem of immersive customer experiences with our proprietary 3D & XR platform for the automotive industry,” Kanav Singla, Founder & CEO, Metadome.ai, said.

