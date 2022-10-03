5ire appoints activist and former footballer Didier Drogba as business advisor

5ire, a blockchain company has appointed retired footballer and environment activist Didier Drogba as an advisor, the company informed in an official statement on Monday.

As per an official release, 5ire signed up Drogba as their business advisor where he will leverage his network and the Didier Drogba Foundation to have more corporates and institutions on 5ireChain, a blockchain.

“Didier shares our vision of sustainability and making this planet fit for future generations. We are delighted to have him on board as 5ire’s business advisor and look forward to working with him towards a common goal,” 5ire’s CEO and Founder Pratik Gauri, said.

“ I have felt that technology can play a part, to pave the path toward sustainability. My association with 5ire is a natural culmination of my experiences and beliefs and I partner with 5ire, helmed by young tech visionaries,” Didier Drogba, said.

The company further informed that with twelve patents pending along with multiple proof-of-benefit consensus that it has built, this July, 5ire became India’s 105th unicorn.

