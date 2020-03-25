Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 Long Term Review: 2 Months, 3,100 km Update!

Our long-termer Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 completes two astonishing months with us just before entering hibernation mode due to the 21-day lockdown. Here's our experience!

In our first long term report, we told you how the Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 enjoyed the first snowfall of the year in Mussoorie and made our journey worth remembering. Our report also focussed on the fact that despite not having any fancy elements, how the Interceptor 650 still manages to look an absolute stunner. While we humans generally don’t miss out on appreciating beauty in a repeated manner (whether it is for the opposite sex or a motorcycle), let’s skip this part and get straight to what we had promised to focus on in the introductory report. The previous month on the Interceptor 650 was mostly about office commutes and a short weekend getaway to Jaipur. Add to that the frequent trips from Noida to Delhi and hence, usually our run was 50 km a day at max.

If you are residing in any of the metros, you must have this realization how big pain the traffic is and it is even worse if your ride is an uncooperative one. Thankfully, this is not the case with the Interceptor. Despite having a high kerb weight of 202 kg, the bike feels easily manageable even for a peanut-sized rider like me whose weight is roughly one-third the weight of the bike. Yes, it is that accessible! Moreover, with the 804mm seat height, you don’t have to worry handling this cruiser even if you are someone with 5’6” height.

So, good looks – Check! Ease of city riding – Check!

Now, to the key highlight of the Interceptor 650, which is its engine. The 649cc, parallel-twin engine on the Interceptor 650 has a solid low and mid-range that facilitates quick overtakes in the city. However, the clutch is on a heavier side due to which getting stuck in crawling traffic can be annoying at times. Now, out on the open roads, where the Interceptor can stretch its legs is when you realize the true potential of its bulletproof heart! Unlike the rest of the members in the Royal Enfield family, the engine on the Interceptor 650 feels so much lively, all thanks to the high level of refinement.

Even at speeds of over 100 kmph, there are no significant vibrations that make the riding experience even better. In terms of top speed, our test bike maxes out at 165 kmph and it can easily do speeds of 120-130 kmph all day long and when I say that, it is not just for the sake of forming a fancy sentence. This is worth appreciating is due to the fact that not every bike that falls in the same price segment as the Interceptor 650 lets you do Delhi to Jaipur in 2 hour 40 minutes that we did with so much ease. Even at 140 kmph, the engine has a lot of juice left and it doesn’t feel running out of steam.

While this is certainly the best engine that Royal Enfield has produced in its over a century-old history, the overall experience would have been even better if the seating was up to the mark in terms of the overall comfort. The cushioning is decent enough but having an outright flat design leads to discomfort in terms of thigh and hip support on longer rides. That said, you will need to take a break at least every 130 km.

Now, moving on to what usually concerns a stereotypical Indian buyer the most – fuel efficiency! With a 650cc parallel-twin engine onboard, one may think that the Interceptor loves to gulp fuel down its throat, however, surprisingly, this is not the case. During the last month, the average fuel efficiency came out to be 28 kmpl, which is a great number for a 650 in our opinion. Yes, the number is lower compared to the one recorded while writing the first report and the reason is the same that we mentioned earlier.

The fuel efficiency dropped to just 20 kmpl during our highway run to Jaipur in which the speedo needle didn’t drop below 120 kmph for almost 90 percent part of the journey. Talking of the fuel efficiency numbers in different scenarios, the bike returned 31 kmpl on highway and 25 kmpl in the city.

So, that is it in this report! Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 has an impressive service interval of 10,000 km which our test bike hasn’t clocked as of now. However, the bike will be taking a visit to a RE service center next month just for normal inspection minus the oil change. So more on that in the coming days!

LOGBOOK

Odometer Reading – 3,150 km

Odometer reading at the time of acquirement – 592 km

Average fuel efficiency – 28 kmpl

(Best – 31 kmpl, Worst – 20 kmpl)

Faults or problems occurred – None

