The new Tata Nexon.ev is a huge upgrade from the outgoing model, however, how is it to drive and live with? Here’s our first drive review.

The Nexon is Tata’s best-selling product, be it in its ICE format or all-electric. Now, Tata has completely revamped the Nexon and the electric version gets its own unique updates, differentiating it from its ICE counterpart.

Apart from just cosmetic changes, the EV gets a host of other tweaks, making it more efficient, safe, and entertaining. We drove the new Nexon in mixed conditions and here’s our first impression of the all-new Tata Nexon EV.

2023 Tata Nexon EV review: Platform and design

Tata has strengthened the platform of the new Nexon EV to make it compatible with side impact tests, however, the overall platform remains the same. On the design front, the Nexon.ev – the new name for the electric SUV – gets a similar headlight setup to its ICE sibling, however, the DRL runs across the length of the bonnet, distinguishing it from the petrol and diesel models.

Also new is the bumper, which is unique to the EV, and gets aluminium inserts. Towards the rear, the tail lamp has been reworked and runs across the boot. The rear section is identical to its ICE versions, however, the badging makes it clear that the vehicle is electric.

2023 Tata Nexon EV review: Interior and features

Tata has dropped the old nomenclature for its variants and the new Nexon.ev is available in ‘personas’. The top-spec versions get a dual-tone interior with soft-touch materials on various parts. The most important update is the touch-operated buttons on the centre console and the Curvv-inspired steering wheel.

The electric version gets a larger 12.3-inch infotainment system with a host of options such as smartphone connectivity, navigation, and more. The Nexon.ev’s infotainment system also allows users to stream movies or play games with the Arcade.ev app, while the JBL speakers and the subwoofer offer an immersive experience. The 10.2-inch dash is also new and can be customised, while also allowing navigation to be displayed here.

Also Read 2023 Tata Nexon facelift review: Smoothen out rough edges

2023 Tata Nexon EV review: Battery specifications, drive, and handling

The battery packs on offer – 30.2kWh and 40.5kWh – remain the same, however, the two Nexon models are called Mid-Range and Long-Range instead of Prime and Max. Tata has tweaked the motor to make it 20kg lighter than before, which has also resulted in being more efficient. Tata claims a range of 325km with the MR version and 465km with the LR.

The claimed range could not be verified as our tests were short, however, going by the distance we tested the vehicle and the remaining range, 300km from the MR version is quite possible. Tata says that the new tyres have lower rolling resistance, contributing to the range while the top speed of the new Nexon.ev is 150kmph.

The Nexon has been a good car to drive and the new EV changes nothing, although the cabin is quieter than before. The ride feels a bit firm but soaks up Indian road conditions well and is easy to manoeuvre in the city. On this front, the Nexon ticks all the boxes.

Also Read 2023 Tata Nexon EV facelift bookings commence: All you need to know

2023 Tata Nexon EV review: What we have to say

The updated Nexon.ev offers a host of features from wireless charging to voice assistance, to cooled seats. The reworked AC compressor cools the cabin faster, while the infotainment system can keep one entertained for a long time. Also, with the increased range, the Nexon.ev is a step closer to an ICE vehicle in terms of practicality.

For someone in the market looking for a new vehicle, we do recommend checking out the Nexon.ev, as it is a big update wrapped in a sub-4 metre package. Tata has managed to make the electric Nexon appeal to a wide variety of people through the update.