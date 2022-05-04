Suzuki to quit MotoGP at the end of 2022

It is likely that Japanese big boy Suzuki could exit the sport owing to budget constraints.

7 years after returning to the premier class, it is suggested that Suzuki is set to quit MotoGP at the end of the 2022 season. The conjecture here is that MotoGP promoters Dorna Sports have intimated the Japanese manufacturer that their contract does not allow them to make a unilateral decision. It is to be noted that Suzuki Motor Corporation had renewed their involvement in the MotoGP championship in a deal until the 2026 season, only last year.

Dorna Sports have said in a statement “Following recent rumours of Suzuki departing MotoGP at the end of 2022, Dorna Sports has officially contacted the factory in order to remind them that the conditions of their contract to race in MotoGP do not allow for them to take this decision unilaterally,” Dorna said in a statement.

“However, should Suzuki depart following an agreement between both parties, Dorna will decide on the ideal number of riders and teams racing in the MotoGP class from 2023.”

As per Dorna, there has been interest from independent teams to join the MotoGP grid.

